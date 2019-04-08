‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Gina Tognoni Gives On-Screen Daughter A Special Message

On The Young and the Restless, Gina Tognoni portrays Phyllis Summers — while Hunter King is her on-screen daughter, Summer Newman. This weekend, the Genoa City mother/daughter duo celebrated a happy real-life occasion along with several other castmates and friends.

Tognoni took to Instagram to share some lovely pictures of King’s wedding shower. Last year, King got engaged to her boyfriend, Nico Svoboda — whom she met when he worked on set — and she’s been wedding planning since then. Tognoni posted lovely pictures of her on-screen child’s special day, and she had a special message for the bride-to-be.

Aside from posting several beautiful pictures, Tognoni attached a lovely caption, and she ended it with “you’re stuck with me kid. Love you.” King replied, “Love you, Gina!”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Tognoni will soon leave the role of Phyllis, a role which she’s had for five years. Michelle Stafford, who portrayed the character for 16 years, will step back into the part. Currently, Stafford is working on General Hospital as Nina Cassadine.

Even though Tognoni will soon no longer play King’s on-screen mother, she indicated via her post that she will continue to be there for King long after their status as co-stars changes.

In addition to Tognoni, other Y&R castmates of King’s attended her wedding shower — including her on-screen sister, Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), and her Genoa City grandmother, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman). Her sometimes step-sister on the sudser, Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland), also attended — along with several of King’s real-life friends and relatives.

King and Tognoni posed for a lovely picture together as they hugged. In the image, Tognoni wore a pretty black and yellow flowery dress while King donned a white lace outfit befitting her status as the guest of honor at her wedding shower. These two share a close friendship that looks like it will survive job changes.

On Y&R, King’s alter ego, Summer, recently tied the knot with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). She essentially traded a piece of her liver to save Lola Rosales’s (Sasha Calle) life for a year of wedded bliss with Kyle. Kyle readily agreed to the marriage, as he desperately wanted to save Lola’s life. After a few weeks of marriage, Kyle appears to have growing feelings for Summer, but his love for Lola hasn’t gone away, either. This week, Lola pushes Kyle to his limit when she offers to get a room at the Club with him.

It’s safe to say that King’s life isn’t imitating art.