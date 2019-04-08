Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Was Mistaken For A Seat Filler At ACM Awards: ‘It Made My Night’

Kelly Clarkson experienced a hilarious mistaken identity moment at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The country singer revealed via Twitter, following the awards show, that the highlight of her night occurred not when she performed alongside Dan + Shay — but when a man mistook her for a seat filler. Clarkson couldn’t help but laugh as she politely brushed off the error, according to E! News.

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight,” the 36-year-old “Stronger” singer explained, adding laughing emojis and the hashtag #CantWinEmAll. “Literally, it made my night because he was so serious.”

She continued on to explain that she wasn’t upset about the mistake at all.

“I just politely said no hahaha!!” she added.

Alongside her tweet, Clarkson added a hilarious GIF of Rick Castle — from the hit crime drama, Castle — gesturing as if he is about to say something, and then keeping his mouth shut.

The tweet garnered over 7,000 likes and nearly 300 comments, many of which offered alternative and equally funny responses to the man.

“You should have said ‘Sorry sir I can’t I’m filling this seat for Kelly Clarkson, she should be here any minute,'” one person wrote.

“You should’ve started singing ‘Mr. Know It All’ to him,” another said, referencing one of Clarkson’s past hits.

Earlier that evening, Clarkson took the stage alongside country stars Dan + Shay to perform their latest collaboration, “Keeping Score,” Billboard reported. The popular duo sang the first half of the song, and then surprised fans by bringing Clarkson out to sing her verse.

Dan + Shay were nominated for six awards on Sunday evening. Their stunning performance came after the duo had already won two awards.

Clarkson is now busy preparing for her talk show on NBC, one slated to air in September. The singer spoke with Entertainment Tonight about The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was first announced back in September of 2018.

Clarkson revealed that she is already calling in a few favors to have guests on her talk show. Some of the stars she’d like to bring on include Reba McEntire, Steve Carell, and Chevel Shepherd, with whom she won The Voice last season.

Earlier this month, the singer admitted that she is very excited for the new project, but is also “terrified.”

“I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down!'” she said. “But no, I’m pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills.”