Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless During An Outdoor Photoshoot & Shares Pic On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel has been sharing a ton of new bikini photos lately for her swimwear brand, Tropic of C. In the meantime, she’s been keeping her personal Instagram updated with snippets of her daily life. This includes a new update from today, which showed the model going topless for an outdoor photoshoot. The image shows the model standing with her right shoulder facing the camera, as she reached out and touched a brown, canvas-like fabric that was stretched out behind her. Candice’s eyes were closed for the shot, as she wore her hair down. The model censored her chest with her right arm, and appeared to be standing at the beach with the ocean in the backdrop. Her makeup looked natural, with just a hint of color on her eyelids and lips.

In addition, Swanepoel also shared a photo of herself during a quick trip to São Paulo. She stood on a stone walkway in front of what looked like dense bamboo forest, as she rocked a sheer, polka-dot dress. Underneath, she wore some sort of black bodysuit. The model completed the look with black, chunky shoes and wore her hair slicked back. Notably, Gigi Hadid stopped by to pay her compliments, saying, “Just will never stop obsessing over u and that is that.”

Gigi is arguably one of the biggest models of today, making a huge mark on the industry alongside her stunning sister, Bella. And her love for Candice is no secret, as she previously told Into the Gloss more about her obsession.

“Another person I’ve looked up to my whole life is Candice Swanepoel—she’s my favorite supermodel ever. I’ve never told her that I’ve always been obsessed with her, but I think she’s amazing and I’d always loved how she was doing Victoria’s Secret and still walking at fashion week at the same time. I thought that was really cool.”

It’s no surprise that Candice is inspirational to the younger generation of models, however. She’s been widely successful, and is known for her sophisticated eloquence.

Her sense of style is easily seen in her Tropic of C swimwear line, and she previously told Fashionista how “When I’m on holiday or I’m packing, to be able to just throw a skirt on with a swimsuit is really nice — you can still feel chic and elegant.”

Fans can expect to see more updates from her swimwear line on her brand’s Instagram page, and perhaps we’ll find out more about her trip to São Paulo soon.