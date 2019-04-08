Former ‘Smallville’ Actor Allison Mack Pleads Guilty In NXIVM Cult Case

Mack pleaded guilty to two counts of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

Almost a year after her arrest, Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering involved in the case concerning NXIVM, reports E! News. Founder Keith Raniere promoted the institute as an operational self-help group until the organization was hit with allegations of being a front for an underground sex cult. In light of the newfound charges, the group has suspended operations indefinitely.

Accompanied by her attorneys, the former Smallville actress appeared before a judge in a Brooklyn federal court Monday. Mack said that she had reflected on decisions she had made and people she had decided to trust and was ready to take responsibility for her role in the accused crimes. She told the court she was lost and had only wanted a community.

“Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people,” she said. “I was wrong.”

Mack admitted to being an active member of the secret society as well as establishing DOS. She also confessed to keeping members’ property as collateral and hiding information concerning Raniere’s position as DOS leader.

“I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that is why I am pleading guilty today. I am and will be a better person as a result of this.”

The judge set her sentencing for September 11.

Nearly a year since being arrested for participation in a "sex cult", Allison Mack has entered her plea: Guilty. https://t.co/QhjV23lMFo pic.twitter.com/SwlK8R1iht — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2019

The former actress was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy in April 2018.

Mack initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently let go on $5 million bond. She would go on to face charges of racketeering conspiracy that included identity theft, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice.

The indictment stated that Mack allegedly misled women by persuading them to join a supposed female mentorship group run by Keith Raniere.

According to a statement by United States Attorney Richard Donoghue, the victims were abused and manipulated – physically and sexually – to benefit of the defendants.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Raniere allegedly formed a secret society that operated inside NXIVM called DOS, with ranks of women who were “slaves” controlled by “masters.”

To advance in the alleged pyramid scheme, slaves allegedly “recruited other slaves in order to become masters and the slaves allegedly owed service to masters above them.” Many of the slaves were allegedly subject to branding, according to the office.

Mack was accused of informing potential recruits that they would be joining an all-women organization emphasizing empowerment. She faced accusations of allegedly forcing individuals to engage in sexual acts with Raniere, with her allegedly receiving money and other advantages in exchange. If the individuals or “slaves” refused to obey, they were threatened with personal blackmail and the release of harmful personal information about their loved ones. Court documents stated that this conduct occurred from approximately February 2016 to June 2017.