Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Toned Abs In Sexy Crop Top With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are seemingly continuing their love fest. The couple were spotted out together over the weekend, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was serving a seriously sexy look in a skimpy crop top.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were photographed in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The couple were both dressed casual, but it was Jenner who stole the show with her belly-baring ensemble.

Jenner sported a pair of form-fitting black pants, and a teeny tiny crop top that had a long, tied embellishment. The short-sleeved shirt flaunted Kylie’s hourglass figure, flat tummy, and toned abs just 14 months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

Jenner donned a large gold chain around her neck and carried a small black handbag and her phone. She completed her look with a pair of black and white Nike sneakers with pink laces.

Meanwhile, Travis wore a pair of black pants and a dusty blue short-sleeved t-shirt. He wore a lot of bling, which included a bracelet, a watch, and a thick chain around his neck. He also wore red, white, and black Nike sneakers during the outing with his baby mama.

The couple’s choice of Nike apparel had some fans confused since Kylie inked a deal as an Adidas ambassador just last year, and Nike is their rival in the market.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently returned home from a romantic vacation to Mexico, which they allegedly took to reconnect after rumors surface that reality star had found incriminating messages on the rapper’s phone that hinted he may have been cheating on her.

Since returning from vacation, Kylie has been seen sporting a large diamond ring, and fans are dying to know if the pair may have gotten engaged during their romantic getaway.

Hollywood Life previously reported that Jenner and Scott could get engaged and keep it from those close to them, as they’ve been secretive about their relationship in the past.

“As far as everyone knows, Kylie and Travis aren’t engaged, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have gotten secretly engaged! He calls her wifey and she likes to call him daddy. They are majorly in love and committed to each other,” an insider stated.

However, neither Kylie Jenner nor Travis Scott have confirmed or denied any engagement rumors.