Demi Rose Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Spandex Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Instagram star Demi Rose is on a roll this week on Instagram, sharing amazing photos from all over the world. Her newest post was geo-tagged in Tulum, Quintana Roo. It showed the model posing with the ocean in the background, as she wore a matching, salmon pink outfit. It consisted of a long-sleeved, spandex crop top with a narrow scoop neck, along with what appears to be thong-cut bikini bottoms. Rose held her head with both of her hands, as she faced the camera and kept her eyes closed. Her famous hourglass figure was on full display, and fans are pouring in with their compliments.

In addition, Demi shared a Story that revealed that she’s “Detoxing and fasting with @dannydesantos.” The photo showed six grapefruit, a bag of Westlab Reviving Epsom Salt and two bottles of Good Hemp Oil. Per his Instagram profile, Danny is a photographer based in London and appears to specialize in taking bikini photos of women. His recent feed includes photos of Demi, along with models Mia Blanco, Polly Ellens, and Ruby Kelly.

It appears that Rose is currently in London and that the photo from Tulum is simply a throwback post. Her newest posts show her posing in various outfits, including a skintight red dress and a long, flowing leopard-print dress. All of these photos are geotagged in London, which is her home base.

Notably, Demi’s been more active than usual on her Twitter over the past week or so. She’s been interacting a lot with her fans and answering questions about her personal life. In particular, she discussed her dog Teddy and how he came to be a part of her life.

“Before I got my dog Ted I couldn’t stop thinking about him after I saw him online… He came all the way from South Korea and when he came he was so scruffy and skinny. I felt like I saved him.”

“I was going through a rough time and I just felt like I needed a dog. My dad was ill and he always was against me getting my own dog in the past as they’re some work but when I told him at the time about Teddy he said I deserved him,” the social media star also revealed.

No doubt that’s a special memory for Demi. The dog is a bit of a star himself, making appearances in her feed every once in a while. At the same time, Rose revealed, also via Twitter, that she may need to rehome her cat as it doesn’t get along well with the dog.