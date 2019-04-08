‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Insane Figure In Crop Top And Tight Booty-Hugging Jeans

Playboy model Rachel Cook has had some crazy things going on in her personal life lately, but it looks as if she is loving every minute of the chaos. She recently shared a jaw-dropping sneak peek at a project she is launching, and now she is flaunting her figure in a sultry outfit that showcases her enviable physique.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Cook has shared that she is the co-founder of Burger Babes, and she helped launch the brand while wearing a tiny black bikini. In her latest shot shared on social media, Rachel is fully clothed. However, her followers are still breathless over how sexy she looks.

The photo Cook shared via her Instagram page shows her at Greene St. Kitchen in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Rachel is wearing a black crop top as well as a black cropped jacket, and the combination shows off her insane abs and slim waist.

The former Playboy Playmate is also wearing a form-fitting pair of light-colored jeans that have some interesting buckle and strap accents that show off her sexy, athletic legs. Cook shared a quick glimpse of the outfit via her Instagram Stories as well, and that shot showed her posing from the back.

The shot from behind had Rachel wearing the cropped jacket just pulled down off her shoulders so fans could see her midriff, bare shoulders, and the curve of her derriere in the skintight jeans. Cook has built a following of 2.3 million people on Instagram now and nearly 90,000 of them showed their appreciation for the sexy shot in the first day it was on her page.

Cook has also been building a following on her YouTube channel, and her latest video gives some additional updates on her life these days. She shared some great behind-the-scenes footage of her Burger Babes shoot where she was embracing the opportunity to show off her curves in her black bikini, and she had her boyfriend Tyler right by her side.

Rachel’s behind-the-scenes clips show off even more of her gorgeous, athletic figure, and she revealed some additional gorgeous bikini shots as she tackled a PacSun shoot. Rachel and Tyler have just moved into a van and those who have followed Cook for a while know that this isn’t the first time she’s done something wild like this.

Last summer, Rachel and her mom sold off virtually everything of theirs, including their home. They wanted to embrace a simpler life, and Cook has bounced around from bus to hotel to van ever since then.

Monday afternoon, Cook shared another shot via her Instagram page that is quickly taking off as she again promotes Burger Babes. In this new photo, Rachel is showing off her sexy abs and curvy booty in a crop top and tiny denim shorts. Rachel Cook seems to be living her very best life these days, and her fans can’t help but drool over all of the sultry vibes she’s giving off in these posts.