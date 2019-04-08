Wendy Williams Fires Back At Claims She Looks ‘Frail’ In Walmart Photos

Wendy Williams returned to her talk show on Monday morning after a brief hiatus, just in time to address a few rumors that circulated over the weekend. The Wendy Williams Show host sat down in her famous purple chair to discuss a claim that she looked “frail” and “lonely” in photos of her taken on a recent trip to Walmart, some of which show the television personality in a scooter. Williams explained the situation behind the photos, noting that she was out with some of her sober living roommates, according to TooFab.

One of the photos appeared on The Shade Room’s official Instagram account. The image showed Williams rolling in a shopping cart scooter, and reports over the weekend stated that she looked “frail” and “bug-eyed” as she continues to battle an addiction.

During Monday’s episode, Williams revealed that she had been out of town with some friends from her sober house in Queens, New York, where she has been living for the past several weeks. The group planned to go on a camping trip upstate and ended up at a local Walmart. Williams took photos with several townspeople during her visit.

At one point, she told a friend to take a photo — and to make it look like she had been shopping — which is reportedly the photo that was posted online.

“The headline was poor lonely Wendy needs a hug, then it said she looked frail, she was by herself,” Williams said on the show. “You know I have the Graves’ disease and sometimes my eyes [pop]. They caught me with an eye pop also.”

She also addressed her seemingly messy appearance, arguing that “it was 4 in the morning.”

“What do you want me to wear, a ball gown?” she asked.

Williams later showed photos from her time in the woods, Hollywood Life reported. One showed the talk show host riding an ATV, while another showed her holding up a gun. She explained earlier that, as the newcomer in the sober house, she had to pick an activity out of her comfort zone, which was camping.

“Thank you blogs. Do I look frail to you?” Williams said, noting that the headlines made her feel “disgusted.”

Also during the episode, Williams addressed the overall negative press regarding her push towards sobriety, explaining that she and her roommates are all functioning people with careers who simply want to make their lives right.

“There’s such a stigma to substance abuse. Everyone thinks it’s going to be the bum on the corner,” she said, according to Page Six. “I’m the face of it. How about you? Sometimes you just need to go someplace and get atone [sic] with your sobriety and your 12 steps.”