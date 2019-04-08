Instagram Model Mathilde Tantot Shows Off Backside In Skimpy Black Thong, No Top In Sultry Photo

Instagram model Mathilde Tantot is once again showing off the booty that made her famous.

On her popular social media page, the model and swimwear owner frequently wows fans by showing off her incredible figure to her millions of followers — most notably her backside. Mathilde often pushes the envelope, sporting colorful thongs and other sexy numbers, much to the delight of her army of fans.

Her latest photo also leaves very little to the imagination with the blond-haired beauty showing off her toned and tanned derriere for all of her followers to see. In the image, Tantot stands on a black skateboard and she coasts down the inside of a parking garage. Mathilde is wearing very minimal clothing with just a pair of white sneakers, an orange beanie, and a sexy black thong.

The sultry photo treats viewers to a full view of Mathilde’s picture-perfect body, including her tan derriere and toned stems. Her long, blonde locks sit just at her upper back and on the top, the model is wearing nothing at all. So far, her little Instagram following has really taken a liking to Tantot’s newest snapshot — giving it over 243,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments. While some followers commented on the post to let Mathilde know that she looks amazing, countless others gushed over what big fans of hers they are.

“I going to hang in parking lots like this more often now,” one follower wrote.

“I love your body and yes you are inspiring to me.”

“Ahhh you look always stunning,” one more fan chimed in.

The blonde-haired beauty also does some modeling for her website — Khassani Swim. The collection includes everything from one-pieces to thonged bikinis. Prior to showing off her amazing body in a thong, Tantot showed off her body in a sexy black dress by Pretty Little Thing. In the selfie, the model kneels in front of her mirror and shows off the curve-hugging black dress with a slit that goes all the way up to her upper thigh.

She pairs the look with a gold choker necklace as well as a pair of sneakers. It also comes as no shock that this image has earned her quite a bit of attention with over 120,000 likes as well as 500 comments. And fans of Tantot will also be pleased to hear that her twin sister, Pauline, is another famous Instagram model who bares it all for the camera on her page.

Those twins have some incredible genes.