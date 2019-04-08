Padma Lakshmi Dons Sports Bra & Leggings In Workout Video, Proving That At 48-Years-Old She’s As Fit As Ever

Padma Lakshmi is 48-years-old, but you’d never know it by looking at her. The model and TV personality has kept herself in amazing shape and shared a workout video with her fans on Instagram today that explains how it’s possible. The clip showed Padma working out on exercise equipment at the Space Pilates Studio, as she completed various ab workouts and leg strengthening exercises. She wore a black sports bra with dark leggings, while her hair was pulled up in a ponytail.

The workout studio is in the Flatiron District of New York City and is a rental studio. That means that instructors rent the studio by the hour, and the cost depends on how big the class is. If you don’t already know of an instructor, the studio will help you find one, too.

And while she’s in NYC right now, she posted a short GIF three days ago that was geo-tagged in Colorado. It was a throwback post to when she was filming Top Chef. The video showed her blowing on a dandelion while wearing a country-inspired outfit consisting of a white shirt and a cowboy hat. She also wore a large bracelet on her left hand, along with white nails.

Padma also shared a ton of Stories to keep her fans updated on what’s going on in her life, including a book signing that she was a part of yesterday. It was at the Brooklyn Expo Center, and she looked great in a white shirt and military-like jacket. The event was obviously a huge hit with fans, and even the authors seemed to be starstruck by each other.

With that being said, Lakshmi also shared via Instagram a meme that described how she feels with her endometriosis. It showed a man in the middle wearing a present sweater for Christmas, as he was surrounded on both sides by two men who appeared to be laughing at him. The man in the middle was captioned “me,” while the other men were captioned “My endometriosis” and “My deteriorating mental health.” Padma previously opened up to The Cut about her condition.