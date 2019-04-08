Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Send Their Kids Back To School After Spring Break In Sweet Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, are sending their kids back to school this week — in the aftermath of spring break.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and Kourtney with their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick.

The little girls are seen with their famous moms — seemingly outside of their school — while wearing matching school uniforms. Penelope wears her navy blue collared shirt and blue plaid skirt with bare legs and a pair of black leather loafers. Meanwhile, little North pairs her uniform with some white leggings and matching white sneakers.

Kim wears a pair of black leggings and a dark gray crew neck sweatshirt paired with gray sneakers. She has her long dark hair parted down the middle, styled in loose waves.

Kourtney also sports athletic gear, wearing black leggings, a black long-sleeved t-shirt, and black sneakers. Kourtney has her dark hair pulled back, and has a pair of dark sunglasses resting on top of her head.

In the caption of the photo, Kim revealed that the kids were headed back to school following their break. She used emojis to reveal that she was sad to see them back in school all day long after having them home on a mini vacation.

North and Penelope are very close, and have become more like best friends than mere cousins. The girls constantly see their moms — and all of their aunts — display close behavior, and could grow up to be the next generation of “it” girls.

However, their moms may not want them to be as wild as they once were. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim and Kourtney have confessed to using drugs in the past.

According to E! News, the sisters dished on their past drug use during an interview with Andy Cohen earlier this year. Kim revealed that she previously used ecstasy, and that she was on the drug when she made her infamous sex tape with former boyfriend, Ray J.

Khloe Kardashian also admitted to using the drug, and doing so with her sister, Kim. Meanwhile, Kourtney claimed that she did do the drug in the past, but that she never did it with her sisters.

“I have, but I don’t think I did it with you two,” Kourt told her sisters. “I think I would kill myself,” Kourtney added of her past drug use.

Fans can see more of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show airs Sunday nights on E!