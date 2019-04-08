Frida Aasen Censors Nude Man With Her Right Leg In New & Risque Instagram Post

Frida Aasen was featured on Elle Norway’s magazine cover, and shared the good news with her fans three days ago. And today, the model revealed a sneak peek from inside the magazine, posting a risque photo that she took with a man that appeared to be fully nude. Frida wore a cute, white romper bodysuit with thong bottoms and tie accents on her shoulders. She also sported thigh-high, white boots. She placed her arms on the man and her right leg on his hip. The two models looked at the camera, as Aasen’s hair appeared to be blowing in the wind.

The male model is Nikolai Danielsen, and he’s based in Norway. He shared a photo from the magazine on his social media too, but he chose to share one of himself sitting against a white backdrop. Nikolai wore an all-denim outfit, consisting of jeans and two layers of button-up shirts. He smirked slightly and looked to his left with his eyes, as he played with his hands in his lap.

The photographer that was credited with all of the images for Elle Magazine is Fred Jonny. He’s shot numerous Norwegian celebrities, including Aksel Lund Svindal and Mester Grønn. Jonny also does commercial and lifestyle photography, in addition to fashion photography.

With that being said, Frida also shared photos from a shoot she completed for Oma The Label. The images showed the model wearing a black one-piece with revealing cut-outs in the front and back of the torso. One photo in particular showed her holding gymnastic rings, as she looked over her left shoulder at the camera while wearing her hair down with lots of volume. The brand offers casual yet sophisticated clothing.

Previously, Aasen spoke with Vogue about her modeling career, including how she started out.

“I was shopping at a mall in my hometown when a well-known model agent, Donna Ioanna, approached me.”

It turns out that Frida has a background in horseback riding, and it’s clearly had an impact on her life, as she noted that “I take with me what I learned from years of horseback riding: Patience, concentration, and that there is a right time for everything.”

So when she was asked about her most treasured closet item, it wasn’t a huge surprise when she said, “My E. Vogel riding boots. I treasure them. They remind me of the ribbons I’ve won in horseback riding competitions.”

Finally, the model shared that her advice to others would be to “Always be kind, as everyone is fighting a hard battle.”