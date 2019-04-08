‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Reportedly Upset That She And Lisa Vanderpump Aren’t Still Friends

Kyle misses their friendship.

Kyle Richards is upset that her years-long friendship with Lisa Vanderpump came to an end during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a Hollywood Life report on April 8, Richards is “very sad” that she and Vanderpump are no longer friends and didn’t enjoy watching the end of their relationship play out during the latest episode of the show. That said, Richards also feels that Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, were “completely out of line” for the way they behaved during their fight months ago.

“[They] are not being truthful, hence why they’re all making the videos. They have no plans to stop and just want Lisa to tell the truth like they feel they are,” the insider said.

During last week’s show, Richards confronted Vanderpump at her home and suggested she may be lying about her involvement in the scandal surrounding Dorit Kemsley and her dog Lucy. However, according to Vanderpump, she was not behind the leaked story about Kemsley abandoning the animal and was completely insulted by Richards’ insinuation that she was lying.

While Vanderpump continues to insist that she had nothing to do with the story, her co-stars appear to be convinced otherwise.

“They still firmly believe she was the mastermind behind it, though Lisa completely denies any involvement. Several of the ladies claim there are still text messages that they haven’t been able to share, which of course for them is frustrating,” the source added.

Richards and Vanderpump are the only two full-time cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remaining from Season 1, and as fans have seen, they’ve endured a number of ups and downs throughout their time together on the show.

In a blog for Bravo TV last week, Richards said she was surprised that Vanderpump and Todd reacted so badly to her comments about the Puppy Gate scandal.

“It didn’t have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree,” she wrote. “That’s what friends do. We don’t just tell each other what the other wants to hear. That’s not friendship. Contrary to some of the comments I’ve seen, Lisa and I did have a real friendship.”

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.