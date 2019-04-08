Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Gold Dress In Racy New Photo

Khloe Kardashian is a golden goddess in her latest social media snapshot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunts her famous figure in a racy dress in her most recent post.

On Monday, Khloe Kardahian took to Instagram to share a sexy snapshot of herself wearing a low cut gold dress, which showcases her ample cleavage.

In the picture, Khloe is seen standing against a bare wall as she dons the floor length gown, which boasts a thigh-high slit and tied around the waist.

Kardashian’s hourglass figure is on full display in the dress, which she pairs with some strappy gold heels. Khloe has her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in tight, voluminous curls in honor of Ms. Diana Ross, whose birthday party she was attending in the ensemble.

Khloe dons a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes a bronzed glow to go with her golden themed outfit, darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, thick lashes, highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, pink blush, and a light pink shimmering lip gloss.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian reveals that when you are celebrating Diana Ross you have to go all out, and then thanked the legendary singer for inviting her and her family to her birthday bash.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been doing her best to hide her broken heart following her recent split with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whom she shares one child with, daughter True.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe is moving on with her life, but that she’s worried about dating and falling in love again following the end of her painful relationship with both Tristan and her former husband, Lamar Odom.

“Khloe has not been on a date in months and has no interest in meeting anyone new… not now. She has been leaning on old friends, like French Montana, who has been a rock of support, but she could not imagine getting involved again romantically as a single mom. Her whole life has been changed since focusing on raising True, her main priority is being a great mom. She feels like she is still nursing a broken heart,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.