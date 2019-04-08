Kate Hudson Shows Off Trim Physique In Body-Hugging Attire

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress Kate Hudson is showing off her post-baby body in style. The actress took to Instagram to flaunt her trim physique by rocking a body-hugging ensemble in red, and fans went wild for the snap.

For the photo, Hudson sprawled out amongst some shrubbery, sitting with one leg up to show off her toned thighs. She wore a siren-red crop top that put the focus on her chiseled midsection, and the skintight number also laid some emphasis on her abundant chest. The outfit — from Hudson’s well-received line of athletic attire, Fabletics — brought out the actress’s sun-kissed skin perfectly.

Hudson wore her honey-colored hair in long, loose waves that spilled over her shoulders. She playfully ran her fingers through her hair as she gave the camera a sultry smile. The mother of three wore contouring — including heavy sweeps of bronzer — to emphasize her flawless face, and topped off the laid-back look with a hint of neutral gloss.

Hudson’s been working hard on her body after the birth of her daughter — her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — and she’s been sharing some of her grueling workouts to Instagram. On Friday, Hudson showed off some difficult-looking, high-kicking push-ups that the actress shared that she works through to help tone her backside.

As People shared, Hudson, who will turn 40 this year, is looking forward to throwing herself a major bash — even when if it comes at a price.

“I personally, with having a baby, feel like I deserve a really good hangover. I’ve been so good, I’ve been so busy. I’ve been breastfeeding like crazy and I just want some martinis. I want to sleep in. [That’d be] really nice,” Hudson gushed.

Hudson also shared how big brothers to the newest addition to her brood, Rani, have been so helpful in taking care of their baby sister. She dished that both Bing and Ryder Russel will often watch over Rani so that Hudson can get some chores done around the house. Seeing them lend her a helping hand, and spending time with the baby, often makes her emotional.

“I’ve been having babies a long time, let’s put it that way. But it’s good. Everyone’s so happy and I feel, right now… even though it’s chaotic, the energy is calm and loving and peaceful right now and I’m just in a great place,” Hudson added.

Fans of Hudson will be sure to keep a watchful eye out on her social media accounts to catch the latest from the actress and her exciting life.