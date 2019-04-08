Instagram Model Sierra Skye Shows Off Ample Amounts Of Cleavage In Sultry New Photo

Sierra Skye is one of the most popular Instagram models on the platform — and there’s a reason for that.

The blonde-haired beauty is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure on Instagram for her 4 million-plus followers, and most of the time the Instagram model will share bikini-clad photos. Sometimes, however, she opts to rock sexy lingerie or some sort of seductive outfit instead. In her latest photo, Sierra gives fans an up close and personal view of her gorgeous face and upper body.

In the image, the model sits front and center as she wears a bright neon-green top that hugs her in all the right places. The sexy top leaves very little to the imagination, and it shows off ample amounts of Sierra’s tan cleavage. She looks nothing short of incredible as she dons a face full of makeup, including fierce highlighter as well as gorgeous pink lip gloss.

Just behind Sierra stands her hairdresser, who is pulling on the model’s long and curly locks. In the caption of the image, Skye asks her followers how she should do her hair for Coachella — and many have answered. Thus far, the image has earned the social media sensation a ton of attention, attracting over 66,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks while countless others chimed in with a hair suggestion. Of course, there were a ton of other fans who commented on the post with heart eye and flame emojis.

“Loving the natural wave. It’s so you,” one follower wrote.

“Stunning and beautiful, one lucky woman.”

“You are so beautiful,” another follower commented with heart eye emojis.

And as The Inquisitr shared last week, Skye once again wowed her fans in another sexy photo. In the image, the stunner stands against a large marble island in her kitchen and strikes a pose. The 23-year-old is rocking a barely-there knit bikini that showcases her insanely fit abs as well as her toned and tanned thighs. She wears her blonde locks down and curly along with subtle makeup and a light pink lip gloss.

To complete the sexy look, the model rocks a gold choker necklace and a pair of large hoop earrings. Like her most recent photo, that post also earned the YouTuber a ton of attention with over 111,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. While some of her followers chimed in to let Sierra know how amazing she looks, countless others simply commented on the post with emojis.

Sierra clearly knows what her followers like to see.