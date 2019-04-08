‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Party In Vegas With 20-Person Entourage

The ABC reality stars had a late-night date in Vegas before heading to the ACM Awards.

Colton Underwood is living the good life with girlfriend Cassie Randolph — and a large posse of celebrity friends. The Bachelor star and his final lady spent the weekend in Las Vegas, where they packed on the PDA as they took on the Vegas nightlife with a group of musician and reality star pals, Page Six reports.

An insider told the celebrity site that Underwood, 27, and Randolph, 23, arrived at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday for a late-night date. But it was far from a one-on-one Bachelor-style outing. Instead, Colton and Cassie arrived at midnight to their VIP table with a 20-person entourage.

According to E! Online, Colton and Cassie’s entourage included country singer Jimmie Allen and singing duo LOCASH. Also present were reality stars Shannon Ford and her boyfriend, musician John Gurney, who star on E!’s Very Cavallari. A source told E! Online that The Bachelor star and his girlfriend got cozy at the VIP table of the DJ booth, and danced to songs like to Lil Jon’s “Outta Your Mind.” The ABC stars were reportedly kissing, hugging, and taking selfies as they danced the night away at the Vegas hotspot.

The Page Six source revealed that the former NFL star and his speech pathologist girlfriend, who were twinning in matching black outfits, were “very affectionate” and were “dancing often throughout the night” at the late-night party. The ABC reality stars even danced together on stage after pal Dee Jay Silver, who was a headliner at the nightclub, called out to them. Colton Underwood reportedly grabbed the mic and said, “What’s up Vegas!” before the two danced in front of the crowd.

Loading...

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph didn’t exit the Las Vegas nightclub until 2 a.m. They left holding hands before a stop for a late-night pizza at the Five50 pizza bar, then headed to their hotel.

Bachelor fans know that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have not been shy about posting PDA-filled pics on social media. Cassie also recently made the move from Huntington Beach to Los Angeles to be closer to her man, although she stopped short of moving in with The Bachelor star.

The Saturday night date was just one of Colton and Cassie’s Vegas pitstops over the weekend. On Sunday, the duo also attended the Academy of Country Music Awards where they made their red carpet debut, as was previously shared by The Inquisitr. The couple told ET Online that they have discussed a future engagement, which could take place sometime in the next year.