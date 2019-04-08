Bernie Sanders Claims Fox News Is Mostly Propaganda Arm For Trump Administration

However, the 2020 presidential candidate stopped short of dismissing the entire network.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who announced his 2020 presidential bid back in February, spoke to HuffPost on Saturday and was asked if he believes that Fox News broadcasts act as a propaganda arm for the administration of President Donald Trump.

“In most respects, I think it is.”

Per The Hill, Sanders also added that the network does have broadcasters who are “serious” and “fair,” pointing to the town hall he previously did with Bret Baier during his 2016 presidential bid.

“I think they have some people who you can describe as real journalists. Obviously, most of the station is right-wing propaganda.”

Despite his criticisms of the network, he stopped short of completely dismissing it and even cautioned against doing so, pointing to the fact that millions of people tune in to the network’s programs every day. He believes that it is vital to separate audiences from the mediums they use and address these people in the context of politics instead of dismissing them.

“For better or for worse ― and it is for worse ― for whatever reason, you know, Fox has a huge viewing audience. And to simply say that we’re not going to talk to millions of people who watch that network I don’t think is smart.”

Sanders is set to appear on a Fox News town hall on April 15 to speak about the economy and jobs in an event moderated by Baier and fellow Fox News host Martha MacCallum. As The Inquisitr reported, his decision has drawn criticism because the Democratic National Committee previously announced that it would not allow Fox News to host 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates after the media reported that the network killed stories that were negative to Trump.

But Sanders suggests that he will use the opportunity to tell viewers that Trump lied to them. He claims he will highlight Trump’s failure to provide health care for everyone as he promised and focus on how the president is instead removing people from the insurance they already have.

Sanders recently come out in support of expanding voting rights to felons and giving them the chance to cast ballots while behind bars. He revealed his support during a campaign stop in Iowa when he was asked about his opinion on the voting rights of imprisoned people, per The Inquisitr.

“I think that is absolutely the direction we should go.”

Recently, Florida approved a measure to restore voting rights to residents that were convicted of felonies, although Republicans tried to undermine the measure with a bill that would limit the voting rights of former felons.