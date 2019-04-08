‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Jess Walton Returns As Jill

The Young and the Restless comings and goings reveal more exits from Genoa City as several fan favorites return.

Jess Walton will bring Jill Foster Abbott back to the canvas as part of the storyline of Neil Winters’ (Kristoff St. John) shocking death, according to She Knows Soaps. Also, Walton appears as herself in the unscripted episode honoring St. John, which is slated to air on April 29. Joining Walton is Shemar Moore, who is Malcolm Winters, Neil’s brother, on the show along with Christel Khalil, Neil’s daughter Lily. They will appear in the storyline of Neil’s passing. In addition, on that day, Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters) and Mishael Morgan (ex-Hilary Curtis) will appear as themselves on the special tribute to St. John’s work as Neil.

The Inquisitr reported that actress Noemi Gonzalez revealed she will leave the show as Mia Rosales. The character’s storyline will air for about another month, according to a post that Gonzalez shared on her social media accounts. Currently, Mia is pregnant with either her husband Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) or her brother-in-law Arturo’s (Jason Canela) baby. It came as a shock to her because she thought that she was actually faking the whole thing in a desperate attempt to hold onto Rey.

What was your favorite Jill storyline? pic.twitter.com/799YIMgHOm — Jess Walton (@JessWaltonYR) March 26, 2019

Fan favorite Greg Rikaart is returning to the show as Kevin Fisher. The news came shortly after Rikaart finished his work as Leo Stark on NBC’s Days of our Lives for which he received a Daytime Emmy nomination. Currently, Kevin is living Oregon with his wife Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), who is presumed dead, and their little girl Bella. Since leaving in 2017, Kevin has returned to Genoa City a few times, but each time his appearance has been brief, and he’s always headed back to his family. The details of Rikaart’s return storyline are scarce at this time, but it could have something to do with the big secret that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is uncovering about Victor (Eric Braeden). Ultimately, it may even be what eventually brings back Victoria’s brother, Adam Newman, who’s been recast with actor and daytime newcomer Mark Grossman.

On Wednesday, Sean Dominic takes over the role of Dr. Nate Hastings.

Finally, in a surprising shakeup, Gina Tognoni is exiting the role of Phyllis Summers Abbott after five years in the part. Actress, Michelle Stafford, who currently portrays Nina Cassadine on General Hospital, will return to the role, which she had for 16 years until 2013. Right now, spoilers suggest that Phyllis will end up attempting to blackmail Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). There’s no word on how the actress switch will be handled, if at all, in the storyline.