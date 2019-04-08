Natasha Oakley Dons Skimpy String Bikini & Flaunts Body On Instagram

Instagram star Natasha Oakley shared a new post, where she showed off a skimpy string bikini while in the water in Honolulu, Hawaii. She posed in the waves at the beach, laying on her right arm while placing her left hand on her hat. The hat was a wide-brimmed, summer straw hat, and she closed her eyes for the shot. A second photo from the series showed her standing and facing the camera as she held her hat in her right hand and popped her left foot out. The third photo was an alternate shot similar to the second image, as Natasha smiled widely and popped her right foot out.

Oakley is often featured on her friend Devin Brugman’s social media feed. It’s no wonder, considering the two of them are co-creators of Monday Swimwear, with Natasha acting as the CEO. Both women have amassed impressive followings on social media, with Oakley boasting over 2 million followers.

The brand offers a huge variety of swimwear, with bikini tops and bottoms priced around $75 to just under $100 apiece. Even with the prices, the two are managing to sell out of new stock quickly. In fact, one of their newest pieces, the Aruba Top in Amur Leopard, reportedly sold out in five hours, per an Instagram post.

In addition, Natasha shared another bikini photo of her rocking a different ensemble. This time, she wore the Maui top and Riviera bottom in Amur Leopard. The top was structured and offered support, while the bottoms were high-waisted and appeared to be inspired by vintage swimwear.

The blogger previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her personal life and outlook.

She noted that if she could only wear one bikini for the rest of her life, she would choose “the classic triangle bikini.”

“It’s just my favorite personally and it fits the body perfectly. I know I can always put on a side-tie triangle bikini and it doesn’t matter what brand it is—it will always be a good fit. That’s what we’ve incorporated into our new line Monday Swimwear. We’re really focused on the right fit—that perfect triangle bikini that’s got the perfect cut for our girls.”

Oakley also revealed how things have changed with her swimwear blogging, noting that “In the beginning we only picked Brazilian-cut suits because that’s what we loved—but we realized everyone likes something different and we try to reflect that, plus our tastes are always evolving.”