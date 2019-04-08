Josephine Skriver Puts Her Booty On Display In Tiny Thong Bikini On Instagram

The Victoria's Secret Angel shared a steamy snap to social media to commemorate her fiance's 30th birthday.

Josephine Skriver has a lot of celebrating to do this week. Not only is she getting ready for her own birthday on April 14, but today, her fiance Alex DeLeon turns the big 3-0. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account this morning to pen a sweet post for her man, which included a steamy snap of the couple that certainly brought the heat to the social media platform.

The 25-year-old’s post shared on Monday, April 8, captured the pair in a loving embrace as they shared a kiss and continued to enjoy their vacation in Costa Rica, with the beautiful scenery of the clear water and blue sky providing a breathtaking background behind them. While the tropical scene was nothing short of breathtaking, Josephine’s incredible bikini body was hardly unnoticed in the steamy snap.

The stunner rocked a skimpy, yellow patterned bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Josephine’s top flashed a bit of sideboob and highlighted her incredibly toned midsection, while the cheeky thong style of her bottoms put her curvy booty completely on display. Meanwhile, Alex sported a pair of black swim trunks and showed off his sleeve of tattoos as he held his lady love in his arms, whose toned legs were wrapped tightly around his waist.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel and her beau were quick to show their love for the post she curated for her fiance’s special day which, at the time of this writing, has racked up over 155,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to send their own warm wishes to the musician — known on stage as Bohnes — as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday @bohnes thank you for making our girl happy!!” one fan wrote, while another said that the couple was “the cutest.”

“Awww LOVES YOU SO MUCH. your love always inspired me! Happy birthday @bohnes,” a third fan commented.

Along with celebrating Alex’s birthday this week, the pair is getting ready for Josephine’s 26th birthday next week on April 14. To mark their special days, the couple took a luxurious trip to Costa Rica last week where they spent some time with each other and their friends as they relaxed in the tropical paradise.

Earlier this weekend, Alex took to his own Instagram account to express his appreciation for his fiancee as he prepared to take on a new chapter in his life.

“i turn 30 in two days and to be honest.. i was always terrified of growing old. then i met you, my jo. i now know it’s going to be okay. i actually look forward to it because i know it will be next to you,” he captioned a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Josephine from their vacation. “you changed everything for me. here’s to more years of getting to look at this smile every day <3”