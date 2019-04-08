Sommer Ray Goes Fully Topless, Flaunts Thong In Triple Instagram Update

Always one to toe the line, Sommer Ray is once again taking to Instagram.

On April 7, the 22-year-old model treated her 20.4 million followers to a triple whammy update. The post appears particularly popular given that Ray is both topless and flaunting a thong.

The indoor setting feels relaxed. With beachy-waved hair falling over her shoulders, Ray is shot in what appears to be a kitchen setting. Her left hand is holding a cup of tea while her right holds a large book. Using literature to cover modesty is fairly creative, and Ray does seem to appear engrossed in the contents. Fans are likely more focused on this model’s sensational tan body and itsy-bitsy lingerie, though. Three shots show nothing but a black frilly thong for clothing, although the look is accessorized by silver bangles.

Fans seem more keen on what the book is concealing.

“Can you move the book out of the way?”

While most praise Ray’s eye-popping curves, others take a more humorous approach.

“ahh yes the classic sunday morning, reading and drinking tea while shirtless”

User @natedavis appears to agree with Ray’s choice of weekend behavior. Her caption does, indeed, state that the picture was taken on a Sunday morning.

Ray’s most recent post comes after The Inquisitr reported the model sporting another thong as she shook her behind in an Instagram video.

An Instagram following that sits above 20 million brings all kinds of opportunities. For Ray, it has opened up business ones. The Sommer Ray collection includes athleisurewear such as leggings and hoodies, alongside accessories and gift cards.

Ray is finding other ways to connect with her fans, though. Earlier this month, Amanda Cerny took to Twitter to announce a new podcast alongside Sommer.

“Exciting news! @SommerRay & I are launching our podcast very soon! Send us audio notes/written stories about love/life/dating along with follow up questions to: Ohoneypodcast@gmail.com! We may highlight your story help solve your love life problems on our show!”

For fans who enjoy bikini-clad updates and an attractive girl in skimpy clothing, it seems that Sommer Ray comes as the complete package. Her fitness updates are motivational, her topless shots rake in the male audience, and Ray herself seems to be benefiting from her merch line.

Ray’s Instagram account isn’t just followed by the general public. Actress Bella Thorne follows Ray, as does fellow model and “it” girl Emily Ratajkowski. Likewise, model and social media sensation Lele Pons follows her. Ray herself follows 318 accounts on the platform, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.