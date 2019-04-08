AMC Plans A Third ‘Walking Dead’ Series

AMC has revealed there will be another spinoff for TV show The Walking Dead, one which will debut in 2020.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC’s entertainment networks, said the new drama will revolve around two young female protagonists, Variety reported. She did not elaborate — adding that Scott Gimple, chief content officer, didn’t want to reveal too much about the new drama, one which has yet to be named.

Deadline reported that AMC said in its official release that the show was “the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it.” The “hook” will reportedly be to see which character is “good” and which one “turns evil.”

Gimple, along with Matt Negrete, will create the new drama. Negrete has been a writer and producer for The Walking Dead for the past five seasons. The network will begin production on 10 episodes for the show this summer.

The drama will also expand the ever-increasing “Dead” universe. Scott Collins, president of ad sales for AMC Networks, said it would provide viewers with a “completely uninterrupted ‘Walking Dead’ universe content from post-Super Bowl Sunday to Thanksgiving.”

While The Walking Dead continues to be one of the most-watched cable shows, some of its recent episodes have seen a drop in ratings — especially since the departure of Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes, and Lauren Cohan, who played Maggie Greene, Variety reported. The show’s Season 9 finale saw it garner the smallest audience yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Make way for a third TV series in “The Walking Dead” universe — which will center on two young female protagonists “and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” AMC says. @WalkingDead_AMC #TheWalkingDeadhttps://t.co/heuDlRixt8 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 8, 2019

AMC is hoping the new drama will revive enthusiasm for the “Dead” franchise, which is one of the most expensive programs for advertisers. Media buyers report that a package of ads in the 10-year-old series costs around $415,000 this season, Variety reported. To put that into perspective, only ads for NFL football on TV cost more.

It is unknown if any characters from The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead, the second spinoff for the show, will appear in the third series. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, and Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, have deals that allow their characters to move throughout all corners of the “Dead” universe.

AMC is looking to expand the canonical plot with TV movies, as well. The cable network is reportedly making three films in which Lincoln will reprise his role as Rick Grimes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is not immediately known if the movies will be related to the new series.

The Walking Dead began in 2010. The first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, will debut its fifth season this summer.