‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Have A Private Chef, And She’s Not Happy About It

Find out why Lala isn't happy about the full-time employee.

Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, don’t have to cook for themselves.

During an interview on the set of her Vanderpump Rules confessionals, via Bravo, Kent said that while she doesn’t have a very good variety of food items at her Los Angeles condo, she and Emmett enjoy the luxury of a private chef at the home they share with his two daughters.

While having a full-time cook would likely sound like a big plus for most, the reality star admitted that she oftentimes gets annoyed by the constant presence of her and Emmett’s chef at their Bel Air mansion.

“Last night I wanted to just go to the house and make a smoothie. [The chef] was still there, and like started cutting up all my stuff,” Kent revealed.

According to Kent, the chef insisted that she cut up Kent’s items. However, Kent preferred to do it herself — and informed the woman that she was more than able to cut her own “f**king apple.” She also promised that she would not chop her hand off in the process.

“And then I had a meltdown, and told Randall I need her to go home at some point,” Kent explained.

Kent has had her own condo in Los Angeles for some time, but because she and Emmett spend so much time together when they aren’t working, she seems to be at his Bel Air place more often than at her condo.

Kent and Emmett became engaged in Cabo San Lucas in September of last year — after nearly 3 years of dating — and are planning to get married in Miami next year. However, when it comes to preparing for their upcoming nuptials, Kent has been taking things slow, and hasn’t nailed down very many details.

During an interview with The Lookbook months ago, Kent opened up about her big day. She revealed that she will wear at least three different wedding dresses.

“I want the first one that I get married in to be very classic with like an F-U train. Like I have come to slay the day because I’m the queen, just today. And then, I want to change into something very editorial for my dinner, and then, something that’s like I’m here to party for dancing. That’s all I know,” she said.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.