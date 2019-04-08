‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Bar Refaeli Shows Off Backside In Sexy, White Ruffled Bikini Bottoms

Once again, Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli is showing off her amazing body to her legion of Instagram followers.

This past weekend, Refaeli was at it again as she hit up an unnamed beach. The blonde-haired beauty took to her Instagram account to share a short and sultry video of herself strutting her stuff for the camera on the beach. In the caption of the video, Refaeli tells fans that she gets extra excited when she sees a body of water — and the video definitely confirms that notion.

The 33-year-old can be seen running into the water as she rocks a sexy white bikini that has ruffled bottoms, one that shows off her tanned and toned derriere. The top of the bikini is barely visible, as fans can only see the white swimsuit tie from the rear view. Refaeli looks casual for the occasion, going barefoot, and wears her long blonde locks down and slightly messy.

Within just a few moments of the video going live, Bar’s 2.8 million followers have given the image a ton of attention. The clip has attracted over 335,000 views in addition to 250-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing the supermodel looks in her bikini, while countless others took to the post to express how jealous they were that she was enjoying a tropical trip.

“Wow! Such a dreamy place,” one follower wrote.

“Omg Im [sic] so jealous.. would be dream today on my birthday!!” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Beautiful! That’s in the speed that I saw you in my dreams,” one more fan quipped.

As The Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Bar had taken to her Instagram account to flaunt her amazing and sexy bikini body while rocking a skimpy low-cut top — one complete with string ties around her neck — as well as a floppy hat. The former Sports Illustrated model went makeup-free in the image, but still looked nothing short of incredible.

And after welcoming her first child in 2016, Refaeli got back into shape really quickly — and even shared her workouts with fans on social media. According to Self, the model did a lot of work with BOSU balls as well as with TRX bands.

“Post-pregnancy, you want to focus on strengthening and stabilizing the abdominal wall without stretching it, so the tissue can return to its original length,” Albert Matheny explained of Bar’s post-baby workout.

“They are challenging your core in a static way, so you’re not at risk of stretching your abdominal muscles,” he continued.

Looks like her hard work has paid dividends.