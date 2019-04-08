Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Extreme Hourglass Figure, ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Rocks Her Curves In Sexy Bikini

Russian bombshell Instagram model Anastasiya Kviko is known for being brash and extremely confident in flaunting her extreme hourglass figure via various social media posts and her latest photos are really driving her followers wild. Kvitko, who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” threw on a tiny bikini for this latest post of hers and it definitely achieved the desired impact.

Kvitko knows how to flaunt her notorious curves and this particular bikini definitely did the trick. In the Instagram post the social media influencer shared over the weekend, Anastasiya was featured leaning against a palm tree. In the initial shot, she looked down and to the side, her long, brunette tresses cascading down her back. The Russian model had one hip cocked to the side with one thumb hitched under the side strap of the bikini bottoms to tug them down ever so slightly.

Anastasiya is spilling out of her tiny bikini top as her ample cleavage threatens a wardrobe malfunction. Kvitko’s busty assets are on full display in this triangle bikini top and her tiny waist is perfectly accentuated with this particular pose she is embracing.

The Russian Kim Kardashian posted three photos in this Instagram post. Fans of Anastasiya’s certainly won’t want to miss the third shot that featured Kvitko at an angle that showcased her bountiful booty.

Anastasiya usually tags or otherwise notes the brand she is wearing and she is frequently seen embracing brands like Oh Polly, Fashion Nova, and Pretty Little Thing. In this case, however, Kvitko didn’t share specifics regarding the swimwear designer of this tiny patterned thong bikini.

Kvitko has built a following of 9.6 million people on Instagram and this shot has already become one of her most popular. Anastasiya’s post has only been up for about a day, and more than 276,000 fans have shown their love for the sexy shots. More than 4,000 people have commented as well and the Russian bombshell’s fans all seem to agree that these are beautiful shots that have her looking fiery hot.

The Russian bombshell tends to play coy about rumors she has had a fair amount of plastic surgery. Judging by the reactions to these recent photos on Anastasiya Kvitko’s Instagram page, her followers don’t really care how she achieved the extreme hourglass figure she now flaunts. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” is taking the world by storm and it certainly appears that she is right on track to achieve all of her loftiest goals.