Solange Cancels Her Coachella Festival Appearance

Solange Knowles was due to play the Coachella festival next month but has now canceled.

The “I Decided” hitmaker was due to play on April 13 and 20 at the event in California that’s known for its A-list guests and huge artists, according to BBC.

Last year she made an appearance during her big sisters set, Beyonce, who headlined.

“Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival. She sends her sincerest apologies and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future,” the official Twitter account for the festival tweeted.

The headliners for this year’s lineup are Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. Other acts performing across the weekend include the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, Khalid, and many more.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Beyonce was set to get her own Netflix documentary, which will be a behind-the-scenes look at her Coachella performance and journey toward the big show from last year. The performance was named “Beychella.” Netflix announced two hours ago via Twitter that the documentary is called Homecoming and will be premiere April 17.

In 2002, Solange released her debut album, Solo Star. It peaked at No. 49 on the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart.

Her second studio album, Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams, was released six years later. The album peaked at No. 9 in the U.S. and sparked an international hit, “I Decided.” The single peaked at No. 27 in the U.K., No. 28 in France, and No. 49 in Ireland. It peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Dance charts.

In 2016, her third studio album, A Seat At The Table, received worldwide acclaim from critics. It debuted at No. 1 in the U.S, peaked at No. 10 in Canada, and No. 17 in the U.K. The single “Cranes In The Sky” peaked at No. 78 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and won her a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance in 2017.

This year, Solange released her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, on March 1. The record so far has peaked at No. 7 in the U.S. and No. 18 in the U.K.

In 2004, Knowles made her film debut in the movie Johnson Family Vacation. Two years later, she starred in Bring It On: All or Nothing, which was released straight to DVD.

In 2014, she married American music video art director Alan Ferguson.

In 2017, Solange was Women of the Year at the Glamour Awards. At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she was nominated for Best Art Direction.