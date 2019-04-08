Devin Brugman Flaunts Major Cleavage & Curvy Physique In Leopard Print Bikini

Devin Brugman has been on fire lately. The busty model has been dropping several sultry snaps of herself in gorgeous bikinis to Instagram, and a post made by Brugman on Sunday night showed off her voluptuous body flawlessly.

For the shot, the Maxim model chose a body-hugging leopard print bikini that hugged her ample curves in all the right places. Her buxom chest was on full display for the photo, and her chiseled abs were front-and-center. As she put one foot in front of the other for the sexy pic, Brugman’s curvaceous thighs and toned legs were shown off, and her sun-kissed skin glowed in the light of a nearby window.

Brugman wore her hair in a fun, high ponytail that she pushed back with a pair of on-trend sunglasses in black. As she looked off camera, she showed off the contouring — complete with sparkling highlighter — that accentuated her cheeks and brought out her flawless features. She chose a pink gloss to emphasize her plump pout and gave a wide smile as she playfully threw one arm up as if she was about to pull on her sunglasses and head out to the beach.

Adding to her accessories, Brugman went with some super-trendy layered necklaces in gold and carried a tan, straw beach bag. She covered up the daring look with a white, oversized beach coverall, which she left open to show off the gorgeous attire.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Brugman has been in Hawaii with some pals — including her business partner Natasha Oakley, whom she runs the popular Instagram account “Bikini A Day” with. The women have been sharing shots of themselves decked out in stunning bikinis while on this trip, and yesterday, Brugman floored Instagram with another jaw-dropping picture of herself in resort-style wear, choosing to leave her undergarments at home to expose her buxom chest and abundant cleavage.

Loading...

For that snap, Brugman wore her chestnut-col0red hair in a bouncy blowout and topped the look off with an oversized straw hat. The stunning, all-white attire contrasted perfectly with her tanned skin, which she showed off just a little bit of by tying the shirt into a knot around her rock-hard abdomen.

While she stood in a sprawling hotel foyer, Brugman tipped her hat and gave a flirtatious smile to the camera. She used heavy sweeps of bronzer and a dramatic flick of mascara to take the look from beach-babe chic to glamorous with just a dab of extra makeup.

Fans of Brugman’s will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media accounts so they don’t miss the latest update from the gorgeous, bikini-clad model.