Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Black Underwear Set

Australian fitness model Tammy Hembrow is known for embracing her sultry curves, and she has done it again with her latest Instagram post. Hembrow regularly dons skimpy bikinis for the shots she shares, but in this case, it’s a sexy set of underwear she’s modeling that has her followers buzzing.

On Monday morning, Hembrow shared a selfie she took at home while wearing panties and a bra, and her fans are going wild over it. Tammy is wearing a set of Lounge brand underwear and it shows off her notorious figure. It appears that she is wearing the brand’s black triangle thong bottoms and t-shirt bra.

Hembrow’s cleavage spills over the top of her bra and the thong panties sit high on her hips to accentuate her curvy derriere. Tammy knows how to work her angles, and she is posing slightly to the side to show off her tiny waist and rock-hard abs. The fitness model has her blonde tresses pulled back into a simple ponytail, and she’s gone glam with long, light blue nails.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Hembrow spent a portion of her weekend on the beach in a bikini that also showed off her assets. In her latest Instagram Stories, Tammy shared a shot of her wearing that bikini, sipping on a tropical drink, noting that she was not mad at her day.

The Australian fitness model has 9.3 million followers on Instagram now, and they were quick to respond to this sexy underwear post. More than 210,000 people liked the post in the first few hours it was up on the social media site, while nearly 1,000 added comments.

Some commenters noted that Hembrow was on fire and that it was all the more amazing considering that she’s given birth to two babies. It looks like quite a few of Tammy’s followers were essentially speechless, resorting to emojis signaling that she was on fire and that they loved her.

It certainly appears that Hembrow is living her best life at the moment. As the Daily Mail recently noted, Tammy’s Saski Collection was recently featured on the runway during New York Fashion Week, and she has come a long way since making headlines last summer for passing out at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party.

While Hembrow remains based in Australia for now, there is talk that she is considering a move to Los Angeles with designs on building a Kardashian-like level of fame. Some might say that is perhaps unrealistic, but Tammy Hembrow is clearly setting her sights on achieving some major goals. Given the love her sexy Instagram shots have been getting lately, she clearly shouldn’t be counted out when it comes to making a big splash.