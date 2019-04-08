Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Staggeringly Useless’ Nude Poosh Campaign Slammed For ‘Body Shaming’

This family can’t seem to catch a break. On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian deleted her controversial Flat Tummy Co. Instagram promotion following global backlash, per Cosmopolitan.

April 8, 2019, brings a new scandal, as The Sun reported earlier today.

Kourtney Kardashian’s newly-launched Poosh lifestyle brand is less than a week old, but Kourtney appears to be receiving a lot of flak for it. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star more than made headlines for posing completely nude to promote her new business venture back in early March. Kourtney’s April 4 Instagram update showed the star completely naked bar the coffee cup and laptop covering her modesty. A “How To Look Good Naked” article later appeared on the Poosh website. However, the public isn’t digging it.

“I know all celebrity lifestyle websites are staggeringly useless but Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh is truly staggeringly useless,” said one social media user, as quoted by The Sun.

The “How To Look Good Naked” website post comes directly from Kourtney. Her advice for cellulite is to invest in “good lighting,” stating that it can “do wonders.” Social media isn’t slamming the advice, but rather questioning whether cellulite itself should be considered a problem.

Many have observed that we live in a forward-thinking world that strives to break down barriers, with self-acceptance movements being more powerful than ever. By suggesting that cellulite should be “[masked],” Kourtney appears to have landed herself in hot water.

“Why are we encouraging masking it? EMBRACE OUR BODIES, ALL BUMPS AND BRUISES. @jameelajamil, do your thing,” said another social media user.

As the above-mentioned report from The Sun states, fans are now referring to The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, as the actress recently made front-page news for openly criticizing Khloe Kardashian’s slimming promotions.

Overall, Poosh’s content is semi-controversial. The website’s black-and-white layout may look glossy, but the advice seems somewhat flimsy. A recent blog post endorses the much-debated co-sleeping parenting method. Kourtney claims that it “worked” for her family. Further posts seem to be endorsing an endless carousel of skin-tightening and anti-aging products.

As part of her high-profile lifestyle brand, Kourtney has shared smoothie recipes and products such as “nontoxic” child toys. Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s face appears under a mascara article. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North, is seen with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope in the “Kids” section.

As of Monday, Poosh seems to be hanging in the balance. Kourtney’s nude promotional photos now come with Photoshop accusations, per Cosmopolitan. The women who previously accused this Kardashian of digitally altering her images are now questioning the morals behind the entire Poosh brand, as suggested by the report.