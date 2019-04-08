Jordyn Woods’ Mother Slams Companies Profiting From Cheating Scandal Merchandise

Elizabeth Woods is setting the record straight about the surge in merchandise related to her daughter Jordyn Woods’ recent cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The momager took to Instagram on Sunday evening to assure that they are not partnering with any companies to profit from the situation and encouraged followers to call out any Woods-themed merchandise not listed under Jordyn’s official brand, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jordyn’s mother shared images of a pillow and a T-shirt featuring a moment from the 21-year-old’s Red Table Talk interview on her Instagram feed along with her announcement. The merchandise read, “I don’t need your situation.”

“We are well aware that many people have been selling merch. If you are aware of any companies selling merchandise and trying to benefit from our situation, please tag them below,” Elizabeth captioned the post. “We would like for the world to know that we have not authorized any of this and have not profited from any of these sales whatsoever. Thank you for all the support and love.”

The merchandise references a point in Jordyn’s interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith in early March where the young entrepreneur addressed what happened between her and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, Capital Xtra reported. While Jordyn denied sleeping with Thompson after the two spent time together at a party, she did admit to kissing him.

“I never was trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation,” Jordyn said of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship.

Rumors of the alleged scandal broke in February, leaving both Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, deeply hurt. Jordyn had been best friends with Jenner since their early teen years, and she had become very close to the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. The makeup mogul appeared on several episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years and even reportedly lived with Jenner for some time.

Season 16 of the reality series premiered recently, teasing a dramatic look back at the scandal and how it affected the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jordyn is now spending much of her time in London for work, and sources say she is keeping herself busy as the new season unfolds.

Although Jordyn and Jenner have kept their distance from each other since the scandal, the SECNDNTURE founder and her mother have both been active on Jenner’s social media, according to Cosmopolitan. Elizabeth recently left a sweet message on Jenner’s photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom Jordyn spent a lot of time with. The momager added three heart emojis to the post.