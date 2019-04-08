Bella Thorne Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy, Red Curve-Hugging Dress

Bella Thorne certainly knows how to get her Instagram followers talking.

The 21-year-old took to her social media account last night to share yet another risque photo of herself rocking a barely-there red dress. In the sexy snapshot, Bella sits in a furry red chair against a cream-colored background. The redhead smiles for the camera as she sits in the chair, showing off her long and lean legs in a short red dress.

On top, the actress spills out of the curve-hugging dress, and it certainly leaves little to the imagination. To match her sexy garment, Bella wears red lipstick along with red nail polish, and she holds her red colored book in her hand. To complete her sultry look, the beauty wears her long, red locks down and slightly waved along with a number of silver necklaces. Thorne also can be seen wearing a face full of makeup, including her signature cat eye.

So far, the sexy post has earned Bella a lot of attention from her 19 million-plus followers with over 442,000 likes in addition to an impressive 2,200 comments. Some followers commented on the post with heart-eye and fire emojis while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing the actress looks in the snapshot. Of course, many others commented on the image to let Bella know that they would be purchasing her new book.

“Yes! Love u, u hot goddess! @bellathorne I pre ordered ur book on Amazon! So excited,” one follower wrote.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words…. the only requirement here is one FIRE.”

“Woah… seriously the most beautiful woman,” another commented.

Over the past few days, Bella has been promoting her new book titled The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: A Mental Disarray. The book is currently on sale on Amazon for $18.89, and it’s gained a ton of popularity already, soaring to the No. 1 spot in new releases of “poetry by women.” The publication is 192 pages long and is described as “Bella Thorne’s collection of illuminating and inspiring poems chronicles her personal struggles, relationships, and wild-child lifestyle, all with her trademark wit and wisdom.”

And though the book is currently available for purchase, it’s actually just a preorder. Once the book is purchased, it will not be mailed out until later this summer on July 9. Now Thorne is a social media star, actress, author, and she also has her own makeup line at just 21-years-old.