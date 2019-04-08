‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victoria Tells Billy His Flaws

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, April 8, brings a surprise pregnancy for Mia, a plea for a new beginning from Billy, and a big opportunity for Ana. Plus, Tessa sings again with Mariah as her advocate.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) argued with Billy (Jason Thompson) telling him he had no right to be there. She told him to leave by the time she got down showering. Instead, Billy found the note from Brandon (Mitch Eakins), so when Victoria got out of the shower, Billy confronted her about hooking up with a random guy. They argued about the situation. Ultimately, Victoria told Billy all the reasons why she didn’t want to try again with him. Billy has left Victoria broken hearted every time because he’s reckless, attracts drama, and doesn’t learn from his mistakes.

Billy told Victoria that they were good together, but she protested they’d already tried so many times. Billy kissed Victoria, and they continued making out until Brandon messaged Victoria about a big high-stakes poker game and wondered if Victor (Eric Braeden) would be there. After that, Victoria admitted to Billy that something is up with Victor.

At Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso), Sharon (Sharon Case) confronted him about the ultrasound photo. Rey protested that he doesn’t even know if the baby is his or Arturo’s (Jason Canela). Still, Sharon didn’t appreciate that Rey wasn’t truthful with her about Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) pregnancy. Sharon called Mia and asked her to meet at Crimson Lights. They argued on the patio, and then Mia doubled over in pain. Sharon called Rey and insisted on taking Mia to the hospital, according to The Inquisitr.

Once at the hospital, Mia kicked Sharon out of the room and told the doctor she only had indigestion. After Rey arrived, the doctor insisted on an ultrasound, which Mia tried to decline, but Rey also asked for one. When Mia saw a baby on the monitor, she was visibly shocked. Rey left, and Mia told the doctor she hadn’t been sure she was pregnant. The doctor informed her she’s 12 weeks along and everything looks good.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) played a new song, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) insisted they call Devon (Bryton James). He loved the song, but Devon told Mariah he doesn’t trust Tessa. Mariah asked Devon if he trusted her, and he said he does. Later, Devon passed the song off to Ana (Loren Lott) who was thrilled with it, and Tessa was bummed that Devon gave her work to his sister. Then, Ana showed up, and Tessa played the tune for her.