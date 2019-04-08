George Conway Rips Trump, Says He ‘Incompetently Botched’ Replacing Kirstjen Nielsen

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is known for his scathing and frequent criticism of President Donald Trump. On Monday, Conway laid into the president once again to call out his handling of replacing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. With a series of early morning messages on Twitter, Conway said that Trump “incompetently botched” replacing Nielsen at a time when the president is claiming that having an effective security department is essential.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nielsen resigned from the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday following a meeting with the president. Her resignation was confirmed by Trump through his usual method — an announcement on Twitter. He also announced in a second tweet that Kevin McAleenan would replace her.

Conway pointed out that it seems as though this was an abrupt departure and the White House was not at all prepared to replace her.

“Her letter said ‘effective April 7’—yesterday. They must have realized late last night how Trump incompetently botched the naming of her successor without having someone check the statute. But was the resignation letter accepted?” he wrote on Twitter.

Conway then called out the similarities between Nielsen’s resignation letter and that of James Mattis. The former secretary of defense resigned in December with a letter that many felt was a scathing attack on the president.

“See also the resignation letter of James Mattis: ‘I have been privileged to serve as our country’s 26th Secretary of Defense which has allowed me to serve alongside our men and women of the Department in defense of our citizens and our ideals,” he said in a second tweet.

Conway also speculated on what may have caused the falling out, posting on Twitter that Nielsen was known to lecture the president on security issues, which Trump didn’t like. Conway joked that she must have tried to tell him “facts” and other things that he “doesn’t like.”

As Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen oversaw the implementation of the Trump Admin’s increasingly toxic anti-immigrant policies. That she is reportedly resigning because she is not extreme enough for the White House’s liking is deeply alarming. https://t.co/MVKarszG06 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 8, 2019

When someone pointed out to Conway on social media that the U.S. is in a national emergency because of the so-called crisis at the border, but that the country no longer has an experienced individual leading the department responsible for managing that crisis, he replied with a scathing message.

“In all seriousness, we have no competent, functioning president,” he tweeted.

Nielsen was reported to have been considering leaving the administration for some time, particularly since there was tension between her and the president over some of his harsher border policies. She was also allegedly upset after Trump attacked her in front of his cabinet for what he called her inability to “adequately” secure the U.S. borders.