Constance Nunes Flaunts Curves In Dangerously Short Skirt

Constance Nunes is showing off her hourglass figure in her latest social media photo. The model took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a brand new sexy snapshot of herself alongside one of her favorite things, a car.

In the photograph, Constance Nunes is seen sporting a skimpy outfit as she poses for the camera in front of a sleek, black Audi A5. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star sports a low cut black top that flaunts her ample cleavage, and a very short animal-print skirt that rides up her legs and flaunts her curvy backside.

Nunes’ long, lean legs are also on full display in the sexy snapshot as she completes her look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Constance dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush, highlighter on her cheeks, and a berry color on her lips.

Her long, dark hair is styled in loose curls and cascades down her back as Constance lifts her arms to grab fist fulls of her luscious locks in the photo. Nunes looks away from the camera as she gives a seductive pose in the parking lot in front of her car.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes announced her marriage to her longtime boyfriend earlier this year. The model loves to keep the details of her relationship quiet and doesn’t often speak about her husband or share photos of him online.

However, when the two wed, she did share a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous, see-through black lace gown and long veil as she snuggled up to her beau, who joined her in wearing all black.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote via social media.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by following her on Instagram.