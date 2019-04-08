Shawn Mendes Talks About People’s Perception Of Him, Thinking He’s Gay

Shawn Mendes recently did an honest interview with The Guardian. Something that stood out to readers was when the singer-songwriter expressed how other people’s perceptions makes him feel.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, he spoke about the on-going rumors that he’s gay. And in his new interview with The Guardian, he continued to address the situation.

“For me it’s hurtful,” he admitted.

“I get mad when people assume things about me because I imagine the people who don’t have the support system I have and how that must affect them,” the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” hitmaker continued.

“That was why I was so angry, and you can see I still get riled up because I don’t think people understand that when you come at me about something that’s stupid you hurt so many other people. They might not be speaking, but they’re listening.”

In 2017, Mendes posted a Snapchat video of him address fans for the first time about his sexuality.

“First of all, I’m not gay. Second of all, it shouldn’t make a difference if I was or wasn’t,” he explained in the clip.

Shawn revealed that he is bored with being “the nice guy.” He admits that to be a nice person is the best thing in the world, but also feels that it can make him overthink decisions in his life because he’s linked to that stereotype.

“I’m 20 and I just want to have fun,” he said.

In 2015, Mendes released his debut album, Handwritten, which topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts. The record included the hit singles “Stitches,” which peaked at No. 1 in the U.K., and his collaboration with Camila Cabello, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

His second studio album, Illuminate, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts again and peaked within the top three in the U.K. and Australia. It included, “Treat You Better,” “Mercy,” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” which have all become some of his signature songs.

His third album was self-titled. Released last year, it contained a collaboration with Khalid, “Youth.” The lead single, “In My Blood” went platinum in the U.S. and double platinum in Canada. He is currently supporting the album on a world tour. He is scheduled to do a total of 97 shows. The tour started in Amersterdam, the Netherlands on March 7 and will go across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Latin America. He is set to finish the tour in Mexico City, Mexico, on December 21.

Shawn Mendes has over 42.8 million Instagram followers.