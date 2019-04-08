Model Olivia Culpo Shows Off Amazing Abs In Sexy White Crop Top

Olivia Culpo has got it, and she’s definitely not afraid to flaunt it.

On her Instagram page, the supermodel is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure whether it be in a bikini, crop top, or any other sort of sexy outfit. But when she’s not flaunting her figure on Instagram, the 26-year-old doesn’t shy away from showing off her figure in public. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Culpo baring her abs on a recent outing in Los Angeles.

According to the publication, Culpo was out and about this past Sunday house hunting in Los Angeles with her BFF — Cara Santana. Photos show the brown-haired beauty looking dressy but sexy in a matching pair of white and navy striped pants and cropped blazer. Underneath the blazer top, Culpo dons a white crop top that shows off her toned abs to the world.

To complete her outfit, Olivia sports a pair of white heeled boots, and she wears her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. As usual, Culpo looks stunning with minimal makeup and subtle pink lipgloss. And her BFF looks just as good as Olivia, dressed casually in a pair of skinny jeans and a plain white T-shirt. Cara wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a big pair of silver reflective aviator glasses.

The publication also shares that the night prior to house hunting, the two ladies were spotting living it up at Delilah nightclub. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Culpo took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a photo of herself donning a khaki-colored ensemble that showed off her impressive abs.

On the bottom, Olivia wears khaki pants that flare out at the bottom along with a knit brown crop top on top and a pair of matching dark, nude heels. It’s no secret that Culpo works very, very hard for her incredible body by eating right and working out a ton. The stunner recently opened up to Well and Good about her wellness routine, that includes a well-balanced breakfast.

“I also always have a cold glass of orange juice first thing—the citrus really wakes me up. I’ll usually eat half of a Kind Bar to tide me over pre-workout, but I don’t like to eat too much before I sweat,” she said.

“I recently started to go to a personal trainer and that’s really been a game-changer for me—I’ve seen a real difference in my body. That’s just a couple of times a week though, so on the other days I’ll go to SoulCycle, FlyBarre, or Pilates, or I’ll just run on the treadmill or go on a hike.”

After that, she will eat a light breakfast with egg whites, avocado, or something of the sort. Sounds like a well-balanced routine!