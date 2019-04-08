Facebook Called Out As ‘Morally Bankrupt’ By New Zealand Privacy Commissioner

As Facebook continues in its efforts to rehabilitate a badly tarnished image in the wake of several high-profile scandals across the globe, the tech giant is finding that not all are willing to allow issues that have seen the rise in accusations that the social media platform has undermined democracy become a thing of the past.

The New Zealand Herald has reported that John Edwards, the country’s privacy commissioner, leveled a scathing attack on the company over a now-deleted tweet on Sunday night, writing, “Facebook cannot be trusted. They are morally bankrupt pathological liars who enable genocide (Myanmar), facilitate foreign undermining of democratic institutions.”

Edwards went on to follow up that tweet with another that read, “[They] allow the live streaming of suicides, rapes, and murders, continue to host and publish the mosque attack video, allow advertisers to target ‘Jew haters’ and other hateful market segments, and refuse to accept any responsibility for any content or harm. They #DontGiveAZuck.”

The wide availability of the video of the Christchurch mosque shooting, which was the deadliest mass shooting in modern New Zealand history live-streamed on Facebook, has drawn considerable criticism from across the globe. According to the report, Zuckerberg responded to suggestions of a delay or review of its Facebook Live service by saying it was an initiative that would “break” the service.