Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ Speech: ‘I Don’t Know If We’ll Ever Be Invited Back’

Kim Kardashian will always have Kanye West’s back, even if he embarrasses her a bit. During Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star addressed her husband’s backlash-inducing Saturday Night Live speech a few months ago, in which he voiced support for Donald Trump. Kim admitted that she had been worried at the time about what he might say, but nonetheless, she will never ask West to change his ways.

The episode provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse of West’s appearance on SNL in September, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I have to be honest — inside I’m kind of freaking out a little bit because live TV, you never know what could happen,” the soon-to-be mother of four said ahead of her husband’s performance on the sketch show.

Following the performance and impromptu rant, Kim reflected on her husband’s actions, noting that she refuses to change him.

“I know that Kanye is always going to be Kanye and I’m never trying to change that,” she confessed. “I mean, that’s who I fell in love with and I’m not trying to change who he is.”

Upon Kim’s return to Los Angeles that month, she spoke about the incident with her mother, Kris Jenner, who joked that Kim and Kanye’s 5-year-old daughter North can host the show next time.

“I don’t know if they’ll invite us back ever,” Kim replied, prompting Kris to get a bit more serious on the matter.

The momager suggested that West may “need a little more attention” to “keep him calm.”

West performed three songs on SNL in late September, including his new track “We Got Love,” ahead of releasing his latest album at the time, Vox reported. At the end of the rapper’s appearance, he quickly diverged into a rant about supporting Trump as a black man. Wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, West delivered his speech to the audience as the cast and crew gathered on stage, so the credits did cut off his time on air. However, he reportedly continued the rant in the studio as audience members booed.

Videos of the remainder of his speech began to circulate and the 41-year-old “I Love It” rapper faced backlash.

A few days following West’s controversial rant, it was revealed that Kim had been present at the time and simply stared ahead as her husband delivered his speech, despite seeing the mixed reactions from audience members, according to Fox News. She took to Instagram the following Tuesday to show her support for West by sharing a cute black-and-white photo of the couple.

“We Got Love,” she captioned the shot.