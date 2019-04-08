Carrie Underwood Reveals The Adorable Thing Her 2-Month-Old Son Just Started Doing

Carrie's giving fans an insight into her new life as a mom-of-two.

Carrie Underwood is sharing the adorable thing her 2-month-old son Jacob just started doing. Carrie opened up about the adorable milestone moment with Entertainment Tonight Canada on April 7 as she made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth on January 21 at the 2019 ACM Awards, sharing that her baby boy has actually just started to laugh.

Speaking to the outlet as she and husband Mike Fisher got a fun date night in together for the big country award show in Las Vegas, the “Southbound” singer revealed to reporter Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet that little Jacob “just started laughing, which is the sweetest sound in the whole world.”

Underwood then shared that his sweet little laugh has been “getting bigger and bigger” recently as he grows.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger and he’s just making laughing noises and it’s like, ‘Was that a laugh?'” the mom of two said as she made her first award show appearance since the CMA Awards back in November, adding that “it’s getting more and more.”

“He’s such a smiley baby, and so was my other son,” Underwood then continued in the red carpet interview, referring to her eldest son, Isaiah, who turned 4-years-old back in February. “They’re special when they’re smiley.”

The star also opened up a little more about how her body has changed since becoming a mom-of-two at the start of the year, admitting that she feels “completely different” than it did just a few months ago, which actually left her questioning if she could still sing like she used to.

“I had an obstruction in this area for nine months, and now it’s gone. And it’s an adjustment period and it’s on the early side of me,” Carrie said of her body after pregnancy.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie most definitely had both of her boys on her mind as she hit the red carpet this week.

In addition to sharing a photo of herself using a breast pump backstage at the award show, Underwood also revealed before heading into the event in Sin City that Isaiah has an adorable name for his little brother.

“He’s such a great big brother and says [Jacob’s] his baby,” Carrie said of how her and Mike’s eldest son has reacted to having a sibling, adding that he’ll often ask them, “‘Where’s my baby?!'” while referring to Jacob, per People.

Her latest sweet motherhood story comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the former American Idol winner revealed just how much Isaiah has grown up while sharing the adorable story of how he’s learning brand new words every single day.

“My 4-year-old just told me that something is ‘unreasonable,'” Underwood tweeted last month, before jokingly adding, “Where does he get this stuff?”