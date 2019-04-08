‘Vanderpump Rules’ Baby Boom Could Be Coming Soon As Jax & Brittany, Tom & Katie Contemplate Having Kids

As Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright plan a wedding night conception, their Bravo co-stars are also ready for parenthood.

Vanderpump Rules fans might soon be trading partying for playdates. Just ahead of the highly anticipated wedding of series stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, babies are on the brain in Bravoland. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Taylor and Cartwright recently opened up about their plans to have a baby as soon as they can.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” Cartwright told Us Weekly. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready.”

Taylor went so far as to say he wants to start trying for a baby on the night of his wedding to Brittany, which is set to take place this summer in Kentucky. Jax admitted that his whole life has been a party and that he is ready for the next step that includes kids, being on the PTA, and being a soccer dad. Jax said he wants two kids while Brittany is hoping to have three.

But Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright aren’t the only Vanderpump Rules stars who are hoping for a 2020 baby. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last fall, Katie Maloney told a caller that she and husband Tom Schwartz are also ready to become parents.

“I feel like 2020 is the year for baby Bubbas,” Katie Maloney said, per Bravo TV.

Newly-engaged Vandeprump Rules star Lala Kent also weighed in on plans to have kids with fiancé Randall Emmett.

“Yes, give me a baby!” Lala said. At least Lala already has a supply of baby bottles ready to go.

And last fall, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor’s best friend (and Katie Maloney’s husband) told E! News that he’s also ready for fatherhood.

“I love kids,” Schwartz said. “I consider my dogs kids but yeah, I’m ready for kids.”

Jax Taylor chimed in to reveal that the Vanderpump Rules couples will try to have kids at the same time, which could align with Katie Maloney’s 2020 timeframe. In fact, he said the idea to coordinate the couples’ pregnancy plans was all Maloney’s idea.

“According to Katie last night and I quote, ‘We’re having babies at the same time.’ She wants to have kids when we do.”

Stassi Shroeder, who turned 30 in June, is also ready for motherhood. The Vanderpump Rules star, who has been dating Beau Clark, recently made the revelation on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” Schroeder said in March, per Page Six.”I’m really excited to be a mom.”

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

And while she’s not involved in a serious relationship right now, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed she is freezing her eggs so she can have babies when she is ready sometime down the line.

One Vanderpump Rules couple that may not dip into the parenting pool is Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Bravo reported that the couple recently purchased a large five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in L.A.’s Valley Village neighborhood, but Ariana previously said she does not want children. While Sandoval once said that he wants at least one or two kids and that having no kids would be “a deal breaker” for him, he later told Hollywood Life that he plans to stay with his longtime love even if kids aren’t in the cards for them.

“And it’s definitely not [a deal-breaker],” Tom Sandoval said in February.

Meanwhile, Madix explained that she just wants to “do all the things” on her wish list, like travel, before she thinks about having kids.

Still, even without any Sandoval spawn, SUR might be a baby shower spot very soon.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.