Jennifer Lopez Serves All Kinds Of Looks In Music Video For ‘Medicine’ Feat. French Montana

Jennifer Lopez has dropped the music video for her new single “Medicine” featuring rapper French Montana. The video shows off the many looks Lopez can pull off. There seems to be a theme with the colors white and silver throughout from the clothing, lighting, and props.

To note down some of the killer looks, J.Lo is seen in some parts riding a carousel looking fierce in a cowgirl hat. In another scene, she is rocking a wedding style dress with jeweled gloves with her hair styled like a cone. Recently, The Inquisitr reported the eye-catching artwork for the single where she is wearing a jeweled headpiece which covers her whole head and three-quarters of her face. The headpiece itself is a sculpture of faces that go around her head. This iconic image comes to life in the video where you can see her full outfit — a skimpy dress that shows off her most famous asset, her booty. She is wearing a pair of boots that match everything.

French Montana looks great in an all-white suit looking smart.

The music video was released yesterday and has already been watched over 620,000 times.

This is Lopez’s first single release since “Limitless” last year, her song for the Second Act movie. It is Lopez’s first release under Hitco Entertainment and her first release of 2019.

The Inquisitr noted the songs sassy lyrics last week when it was first released.

“I send shots like an Uzi (Baby),” she sings during the pre-chorus, according to Genius.

“Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey).

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey).”

Lopez’s breakthrough movie, Selena, put her on the map. Since then, she has starred in hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid In Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

In 1999, she released her debut album, On The 6. The album contained the No. 1 single, “If You Had My Love,” and top 10 single, “Waiting For Tonight.” The album earned her two Grammy Award nominations in the category of Best Dance Recording in 2000 and 2001 for “Waiting For Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Her follow-up album, J.Lo, cemented her as a pop icon. The album debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. the same week as her film, The Wedding Planner, opened at No. 1 at the box office. She became the first entertainer to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 film simultaneously. The album contained some of her biggest singles to date: “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny,” and “Play.”

Since her second studio album, Lopez released two more albums that have become certified platinum in the United States: This Is Me… Then and Rebirth.

On Instagram, Jennifer has over 91 million followers.