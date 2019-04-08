‘B&B’ Recap: Quinn Stuns Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, April 5, states that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) went to see Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) at her apartment. He wanted to know if she received her DNA results yet. It seems as if Flo sent away a sample for analysis. She was hoping that her father or a relative would surface on the DNA database. Wyatt and Flo talked about Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Wyatt said that he was glad he had his father in his life. Flo wondered how her mother would react when she found out about the test. She shared that Shauna (Denise Richards) always shut her down when she asked about her father, per SheKnows Soaps.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) excitedly told Eric Forrester (John McCook) that her old friend Shauna was in town. She had come to Los Angeles to visit her daughter Flo and invited her to come over to Forrester Creations. Just then, Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) opened the door and announced Shauna’s arrival. Quinn introduced her to her husband before he left the room.

The two friends chatted about raising their children as single mothers in Las Vegas. They reminisced as they looked through an old photo album. Quinn told Shauna that Wyatt had always believed that he and Flo would tie the knot. It was because of her mistake that they needed to flee Las Vegas, and it changed their future forever. She told Shauna that Wyatt and his father reunited. She also believed that Shauna should tell Flo about her father. Shauna thought that Quinn would understand her position — she was still angry at Flo’s dad. Quinn shared that she also had to adjust her attitude towards Bill Spencer, Wyatt’s father. Shauna was floored when she found out that Wyatt’s dad is Dollar Bill.

This might be one of the best #FlashbackFridays ever! ???? Here's a close-up look at some of the amazing pictures from the photo album in today's #BoldandBeautiful episode. ???? pic.twitter.com/78QynrddVs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 5, 2019

Katie and Will surprise Bill at the office today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/CdB3UXyJHF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 5, 2019

At Spencer Publications, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Bill were teasing each other about Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). They also talked about Quinn, per Soap Central. Justin asked his boss how he was getting along with her. Bill felt that things were great between him and Quinn because they had no contact.

Just then, Katie and Will arrived, and Bill was delighted to see them. After Justin left, Katie and Bill talked to Will. They cautioned him that people had their own ideas about their lives. They warned him against thinking that they would end up back together. Will understood but also said that he would give them $500 if they did not reunite.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.