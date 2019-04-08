Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In The Tiniest Leopard-Print Bikini Top

Candice flaunted her amazing body in an animal-print bikini top.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off a whole lot of skin in a skimpy, leopard-print bikini in a new photo posted online by her swimwear line, Tropic of C, on April 7. The new swimwear shot shared to the line’s official Instagram page had the Victoria’s Secret model posing within a forest of greenery as she smiled from ear to ear.

Candice had the huge smile on her face as she held on to two large leaves while proudly revealing her seriously slim waist in her animal-print bikini with two pink string straps stretching up to her neck and a ring design on the chest.

The star appeared to have teamed her fun bikini top with a pair of denim shorts, while her long blonde hair was scraped back and tied up into a bun on the top of her head. Swanepoel also sported a pair of smaller hoop earrings in both ears.

The comments section was flooded with sweet comments from fans of both Candice and Tropic of C.

“I’m happy to see you smile,” one fan wrote with a blue heart emoji, while another called the supermodel a “Queen” and used an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Others asked if Swanepoel may have been giving the account’s more than 300,000 followers a glimpse at a new bikini top from the range.

“New piece preview alert?” they asked after seeing Candice in the animal-print bikini top.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared new photos of the star – who only welcomed her second child into the world last June – rocking a red string, two-piece bikini as she posed for the camera in another shot from a recent bikini photo shoot in the tropical jungle.

But while there’s no doubting that the model is looking flawless in her latest slew of bikini snaps, shockingly, the star hasn’t always received such praise for showing so much skin.

Last year, Candice was actually attacked by vicious trolls who called her out for donning a bikini mere days after she gave birth to her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, a son named Ariel.

Swanepoel re-shared the photos that surfaced online on her Instagram Stories account, as reported by The Daily Mail, where she clapped back at the haters who body shamed her for heading to the beach in a two-piece shortly after welcoming her second child into the world.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it…check yourself,” she wrote on the social media site alongside the swimwear snaps.

“I’m not ashamed to show my post partum tummy. I am proud actually…I carried my son for 9 months in there,” Swanepoel then continued, before adding, “I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy. Is it because I’m a model? Well we are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”