Meghan Markle’s Vegan Baby Plans Reportedly ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ By The Queen, ‘She Won’t Have It’

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy has been making headlines since day one.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s reported plans to raise their baby vegan don’t appear to be going down too well, according to a report published Monday. As The Sun reports, the royal couple is said to be fans of the plant-based, vegan diet. One member of the family doesn’t appear to be digesting the concept too well, though.

“Bringing up the baby as a vegan simply won’t be tolerated by the monarch.”

The British newspaper quotes a palace insider, further stating the situation to be creating “tense discussions” between Markle and her husband. The Now To Love report forming part of The Sun‘s list of anonymous quotes provides more detail.

“Meghan wants her baby to be raised a vegan.”

While popular in Hollywood, the vegan lifestyle remains non-traditional – at least from a royal perspective. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Orange Are The New Black‘s Ruby Rose may all be embracing the plant-based mentality, but royal meals appear to shun the concept. Meghan has previously been reported as following a semi-vegan diet, per One Green Planet. But as the aforementioned report from The Sun states, the queen stands firm – Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, “won’t have it” when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex’s first child with Prince Harry.

“When I’m filming, I’m conscious of what I eat. I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends,” One Green Planet quoted Markle as saying.

Speaking to Best Health, Meghan opened up on her dietary preferences back in 2015. At the time, Markle was a rising Hollywood actress on the TV show, Suits. The interview further revealed Markle to be a fan of all things holistic, including hot yoga. Alongside an Instagram account that showed Markle practicing it, most aspects of this expectant mother’s former life have been ditched. Meghan’s wardrobe, career, mannerisms, and public image changed the minute her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

Why can't Meghan Markle choose her own damned doctor for birth of royal baby? asks @fleetstreetfoxhttps://t.co/Xw4B49NMBC pic.twitter.com/a2YrYX8l6G — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) April 8, 2019

Loading...

Monday’s rumors follow accusations that Markle is defying royal protocol in more ways than one. Markle is now reported to be challenging royal birth traditions.

While The Sun’s April 8 report largely sources unnamed palace insiders, it does quote the Duchess of Sussex calling herself a “hippie chick.” It likewise points towards her husband’s preference for “less meat” and “more fruit and veg,” although Prince Harry is not quoted verbatim here.

As of Monday, the forecast for this royal baby’s diet now seems more uncertain than ever. Meghan and Harry are set to welcome their first-born child later this month.