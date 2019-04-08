‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shares Swimsuit Photo After Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright shared a photo of herself floating in a swimming pool on Instagram.

Brittany Cartwright is feeling as confident as ever as she and fiancé Jax Taylor approach their summer wedding date.

On Sunday, April 7, the Vanderpump Rules cast member took to her Instagram page, where she shared an image of herself floating in a swimming pool while wearing a yellow swimsuit with Rugrats characters all over it.

As fans of the Bravo TV series have likely seen, Cartwright and Taylor have been making an effort to stay healthy and fit as they prepare to say “I do” in Kentucky later this year. In fact, they’ve been working out a ton and have been sharing videos and photos of themselves frequently over the past several months.

While Cartwright and Taylor haven’t confirmed the exact date of their wedding, Page Six reported last week that they would be tying the knot on Saturday, June 29, at a castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

“Everything is pretty much set,” Cartwright told the outlet, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr. “I mean we’ve — I’ve got everything down to the flowers, the cake, everything.”

Taylor and Cartwright began dating during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and split during Season 6 after Taylor admitted to cheating on his now-fiancee with Faith Stowers. Then, after apologizing for his behavior and changing his playboy ways, Taylor won Cartwright back and proposed to her last June at one of his late father’s favorite restaurants in Malibu, California.

Months later, the proposal aired on the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere episode.

Taylor and Cartwright put on some added weight at the end of 2017 and were admittedly unhappy with their weight struggles. So, after becoming engaged last year, they dove back into their diet and exercise routine full steam and have stuck to their workout schedules as much as possible in the months since.

At the start of this year, while vacationing in Miami for New Year’s with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Cartwright posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram and shared her thoughts on the upcoming year.

“I’m going to make this year the best year yet,” she wrote. “Happy New Year guys! I have a lot of resolutions and I think it’s important to always work on yourself. (That’s one reason I’m posting this photo because I am proud of how much weight I have lost and how healthy and happy I feel!) but I’m still a work in progress and I plan to keep bettering myself each day!”

To see more of Cartwright and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.