Billie Eilish Becomes The First Person Born In This Millennium To Top The Album Charts

Billie Eilish is breaking records left, right, and center. On Friday, it was reported by the BBC that her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped the U.K. albums chart. Not only that, but she has now become the youngest person to do this. She breaks Joss Stone’s 2004 record by about two months, they said. Stone’s debut album, Mind Body & Soul went on to go 3x platinum in the U.K.

Alt Press has now announced that she is the first artist born this millennium to top the U.S. album charts. Eilish is the youngest artist to hit No. 1 since Shawn Mendes in 2015 with his album, Handwritten, and the youngest woman since Demi Lovato in 2009 with Here We Go Again to have a No. 1 record.

Eilish’s album has had the second-biggest opening week for 2019 so far and has the third-biggest ever streaming week for an album by a woman behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

The record was released via Interscope records and consists of 14 tracks. Its singles include “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “When the Party’s Over,” “Bury a Friend,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “Bad Guy.”

Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, has cemented her as one of music’s biggest breakout stars. It peaked within the top 10 in Australia and top 20 in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s been certified gold in the U.K., U.S., and Austria. It went platinum in New Zealand and Canada.

After the release of the EP, she was named Apples UpNext Artist, Billboard announced. This is where Apple Music chooses an artist they’re currently preferring to give a huge boost by using their editorial team’s elusive resources to promote the act.

Recently, Eilish revealed that Justin Bieber had DM’d her old messages she had sent him back in the day, which The Inquisitr covered.

“The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014…you know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM’d you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time,” the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker expressed.

Fans instantly fanned out and started asking for a collaboration between the two.

Her account has 17 million followers, which have no sign of slowing down anytime soon, as her posts are liked in their millions and commented on in the thousands. Her social media presence is huge, and she updates her account regularly.