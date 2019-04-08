Chris Lane Reveals He Plans To Propose To ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell By The End Of 2019

The country star says he will get down on one knee for a '100 percent' traditional proposal sometime this year.

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell will soon get a marriage proposal, but it probably won’t include ABC’s cameras or a visit from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane. The 29-year-old reality star, who ended her engagement to Bachelor star Ben Higgins in 2017, has been dating county singer Chris Lane since last fall, and it sounds like things are moving almost as fast as a Bachelor season.

On Sunday, Lane and Bushnell were spotted on the red carpet at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, where Lane, 34, told Entertainment Tonight he is “working on” a marriage proposal for the blonde beauty. Lane even said he plans to propose to Bushnell by the end of this year, and that it will be a “100 percent” traditional proposal that will include him getting down on one knee.

“Don’t tell her that, though. I’m a country boy, that’s how you’re supposed to do it.”

Chris Lane also dished that after he puts a ring on it he will leave the wedding planning to his future fiancée.

“I won’t be planning it, she will,” the country star said, adding that The Bachelor alum “absolutely” has better taste than he does.

Lauren Bushnell recently relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville to be with her man. Lane previously told ET that the couple’s relationship took off “pretty rapidly, but in a good way.”

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane went public with their relationship in November, shortly after she split from Devin Antin, whom she met on Tinder shortly after she ended her engagement to Bachelor star Ben Higgins. Things got serious fast, and in January, Lane dropped a big hint about the couple’s relationship when he posted a photo with Lauren’s father as the two played golf, according to Us Weekly.

“Great day on the course with my potential future father-in-law,” Lane captioned the Instagram pic.

The singer later clarified his relationship status on his Instagram Stories after fans began speculating that he was already engaged to Bushnell.

“Y’all, just so you’re aware, I’m not engaged,” Lane explained. “I know some people may actually think from my posts … but if you’ll read it, it said ‘future.'”

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell made their red carpet debut in November when they attended the BMI Country Awards and posed for photos at the 2018 Country Music Awards all in one week. At the time, a rep for Lane confirmed to E! News that the country singer was in a “relatively new” relationship with The Bachelor winner, whom he previously hung out with at Stagecoach last April when she was still dating Devin Antin. Bushnell’s former fiance Ben Higgins revealed he was surprised by his ex’s new relationship but said he was happy for her.

As for her history of whirlwind romances, Bushnell told Us Weekly that she tends to fall in love very fast, but that she is trying to take things slower in her post-Bachelor relationships.

“I think going through the past and my past engagement and The Bachelor has made me want to just take things a little bit slower and not rush anything, so maybe I’m a little bit overly cautious now,” Bushnell said last year.