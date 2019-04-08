Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Home After Hospitalization

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, is home and resting after a recent hospitalization in Hawaii on Saturday. Fox News spoke to Chapman’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, who confirmed she was at home.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming,” the statement from a family representative shared with PopCulture.com.

Chapman made her first statement since her release to reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who penned support for the reality star on Twitter. Chapman replied with an emoji and a message of thanks.

Beth Chapman was first diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017. She endured surgery for removal of the mass, followed by a round of chemotherapy. Chapman announced she was cancer-free in December of the same year. Just 11 months later, Chapman returned to the hospital for emergency surgery, which determined that the cancer had returned and was reportedly nonresponsive to treatment.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything. Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here,” said reality star Duane Chapman to Daily Mail TV.

Dog Chapman also revealed in the interview that he would like to see new policies implemented to rehabilitate repeat offenders. Instead of incarcerating the fugitives he hunts down, he would rather see them spared prison and put into a new type of program so they would stop getting into trouble with the law and give them a reason to live without drugs.

The reality star feels rehab is the solution for many of the criminals who re-offend as a way to feed their addictions. Dog has formulated a plan for these types of criminals known as “Naked, Addicted and Afraid.” The Daily Mail reported that he has partnered with addiction experts at a Boca Raton, Florida, treatment center to set up the program.

Dog and Beth Chapman will appear in the WGN reality show Dog’s Most Wanted to track down criminals on the run from the law. No official premiere date has been announced as yet for the new WGN show.