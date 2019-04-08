Bebe Rexha’s Father Was Worried About Her Joining The Music Industry

Bebe Rexha is known for being so honest and candid in her interviews. In a recent discussion, she revealed that her father was worried about her joining the music industry. The “I’m A Mess” songstress explained that her dad thought she would get swept up in the “sex, drugs and rock and roll” lifestyle of the music industry. Female First reports her quote where she insists this is far from true.

“My dad could see that I started obsessing with music and writing it and he was against it because he always saw the music business as being a very scary place, sex, drugs and rock and roll. It is sex, drugs and rock and roll by the way. Not me! I’m like no sex unfortunately, no drugs and rock and roll. It’s like Nandos, sleep and rock and roll,” she admitted.

The Inquisitr covered a recent interview with Marie Claire Magazine where Bebe talks about having anxiety and shutting down industry men who say she is too old. In the same interview, she tells readers that she was stuck in a record deal for many years that left her very unhappy for a long time.

She is this month’s cover girl for the Music issue of Nylon Magazine. In the interview, she reveals that she dates people based on their energy and not gender. The Inquisitr reported the candid interview.

The Daily Mail noted that Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” She took to Twitter to announce her collaboration also earned her two Billboard Music Awards for Top Radio Song and Top Country Song. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 52 million streams on Spotify and over 35 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video. She recently appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show where she performed the new song and sat down for an interview. So far, it has peaked at No. 98 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and No. 50 in the U.K.

On Instagram, she has over 7.9 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 1.3 million followers.